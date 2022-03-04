Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 10:56 am
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

EUR TO PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs195.83 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs197.46 in the interbank market on 4th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated EUR to PKR exchange rates on 4th Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 139.76 140.01
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.49 48.59
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.54 12.56
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 584.48 590.93
EURO EUR 195.83 197.46
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 236.79 238.82
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 130.55 131.67
OMANI RIYAL OMR 460.98 464.95

