EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 8th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs198.000 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.500 in the interbank market on 8th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan