Forex reserves slip to $22.669 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country slipped $206 million to $22.669 billion by the week ended March 4, 2022, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $22.875 billion a week ago, i.e., February 25, 2022.

The official forex reserves of the central bank fell $250 million to $16.212 billion by the week ended March 4, 2022 as against $16.462 billion a week ago.

The central bank attributed the decline in the official foreign exchange reserves to external debt and other payments.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks increased $44 million to $6.457 billion by the week ended March 4, 2022, compared with $6.413 billion a week ago.