FPCCI hails Prime Minister’s package for industry
LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s incentives package to promote the industrial sector.
In a statement, FPCCI Management Committee Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the county’s economic progress was directly linked with the development of the industrial sector.
They said that the initiative would help attract local and foreign investments, while urging the business community to take benefit from the government scheme.
