Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:17 pm
FPCCI hails Prime Minister’s package for industry

FPCCI
LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s incentives package to promote the industrial sector.

In a statement, FPCCI Management Committee Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the county’s economic progress was directly linked with the development of the industrial sector.

Read more: FPCCI suggests tapping Afghanistan’s iron ore

They said that the initiative would help attract local and foreign investments, while urging the business community to take benefit from the government scheme.

