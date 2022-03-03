FPCCI hails Prime Minister’s package for industry

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s incentives package to promote the industrial sector.

In a statement, FPCCI Management Committee Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the county’s economic progress was directly linked with the development of the industrial sector.

