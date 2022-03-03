Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:41 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:41 pm
GBP TO PKR

GBP to PKR

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.45 and the selling rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs240.18 in the interbank market on 3rd Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated GBP to PKR exchange rates on 3rd Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 140.90 142.00
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.46 48.93
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.58 12.67
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 585.44 591.07
EURO EUR 197.37 198.82
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.45 240.18
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 129.28 131.05
OMANI RIYAL OMR 461.64 464.95

Read More

20 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.58 and...
28 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.46 and...
35 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs140.90 and...
6 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE for March 3rd, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (3rd, March 2022) today...
6 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and selling...
8 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 3rd, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

EUR TO PKR
4 mins ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs197.37 and...
6 mins ago
Exports grow by 25.88% to $20.547bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.88 per...
KWD TO PKR
11 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs585.44 and...
TRY to PKR
20 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.58 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600