Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 4th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 4th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,718.29.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 233.05 from previous day’s SAR 229.85.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 213.63 from previous day’s SAR 210.70.