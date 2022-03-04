Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:15 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 4th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 07:15 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 4th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,718.29.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 233.05 from previous day’s SAR 229.85.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 213.63 from previous day’s SAR 210.70.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
Gram 24K
233.05
Yesterday: 229.85
Gram 22K
213.63
Yesterday: 210.70
Gram 21K
203.92
Yesterday: 201.12
Gram 18K
174.79
Yesterday: 172.39
Ounce
7,248.78
Yesterday: 7,149.34
Tola
2,718.29
Yesterday: 2,681.00

Read More

11 hours ago
PDWP approves Rs2.10 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution of...
11 hours ago
Stocks close in green on upbeat economic data

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse on Thursday showed slight recovery led by selected...
11 hours ago
Cement dispatches decline 4.75% in February

LAHORE: The cement dispatches declined 4.75 per cent to 4.36 million tonnes...
12 hours ago
KCCI files claims worth Rs445 million in fire incidents

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has filed claims...
12 hours ago
Businessmen say industrial package to attract $5 billion investment

KARACHI: The business community said that the Prime Minister industrial package will...
13 hours ago
Comparison | Hyundai Staria vs. Kia Carnival — This Game Can Be Played By Two 

Full-size Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) are in short supply in Pakistan. As a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
55 mins ago
Gold Rate in UAE for March 4, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (4th, March 2022) today...
AED to PKR
2 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 4th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 4,...
Apple iPhone 13
4 hours ago
Apple iPhone 13 Mini/ Pro & 13 Pro Max Tax in Pakistan

PTA Tax on Apple iPhone 13 Series, Including iPhone 13/ 13 Mini,...
Adsence Ad 300X600