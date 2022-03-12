Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 07:21 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 12th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 12th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,801.31.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 240.17 from previous day’s SAR 247.50.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came down to SAR 220.15 from previous day’s SAR 226.88.

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
-2.96%
Gram 24K
240.17
Yesterday: 247.50
Gram 22K
220.15
Yesterday: 226.88
Gram 21K
210.14
Yesterday: 216.57
Gram 18K
180.12
Yesterday: 185.63
Ounce
7,470.16
Yesterday: 7,698.42
Tola
2,801.31
Yesterday: 2,886.91

