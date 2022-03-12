Adsence Ad 160X600
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 12th March 2022
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 12th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,801.31.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 240.17 from previous day’s SAR 247.50.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came down to SAR 220.15 from previous day’s SAR 226.88.
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|
-2.96%
|Gram 24K
|
240.17
Yesterday: 247.50
|Gram 22K
|
220.15
Yesterday: 226.88
|Gram 21K
|
210.14
Yesterday: 216.57
|Gram 18K
|
180.12
Yesterday: 185.63
|Ounce
|
7,470.16
Yesterday: 7,698.42
|Tola
|
2,801.31
Yesterday: 2,886.91
Download BOL News App for latest news