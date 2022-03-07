Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:02 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 7th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 7th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,772.84.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 237.72 from previous day’s SAR 232.17.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came down to SAR 217.91 from previous day’s SAR 212.82.

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+2.39%
Gram 24K
237.72
Yesterday: 232.17
Gram 22K
217.91
Yesterday: 212.82
Gram 21K
208.01
Yesterday: 203.15
Gram 18K
178.29
Yesterday: 174.13
Ounce
7,394.23
Yesterday: 7,221.42
Tola
2,772.84
Yesterday: 2,708.03

 

