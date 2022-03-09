Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 9th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 9th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,772.84.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 237.72 from previous day’s SAR 232.17.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came down to SAR 217.91 from previous day’s SAR 212.82.