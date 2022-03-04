Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 04:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 5th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 5, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs128,700 per tola and Rs110,400 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs128,700.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 128,700 Rs. 118,037 Rs. 112,671 Rs. 96,575
per 10 Gram Rs. 110,400 Rs. 101,200 Rs. 96,600 Rs. 82,800
per Gram Gold Rs. 11,040 Rs. 10,120 Rs. 9,660 Rs. 8,280

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

23 mins ago
Honda Civic 2022 – Here Are Specs & Features

The Honda Civic 2022 is finally here, after a long wait. The...
26 mins ago
PHOTOS: Here Are Some Exclusive Honda Civic 2022 Pictures

As you are all aware, the Honda Civic 2022 has been launched,...
30 mins ago
Civic M-CVT Vs Civic RS LL-CVT Vs Civic Oriel M-CVT

Honda has finally unveiled the latest Civic and revealed its specifications and...
3 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400...
4 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 11th-Gen  Finally Launches in Pakistan

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has officially launched the all-new Civic in...
7 hours ago
Kanupp-3 connected to national grid

KARACHI: The 1,100MW Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 (K-3) has been connected...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Honda Civic RS
13 mins ago
A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan's sedan segment as a new...
Honda Civic 2022
17 mins ago
What Can We Expect From the Honda Civic 2022?

The new Honda Civic 2022 goes on sale today, and excitement is...
Toyota CBU
20 mins ago
Toyota CBU prices have increased by Rs. 23 lacs

Toyota CBU prices have risen in line with Kia Motors. According to...
Honda Civic 2022
23 mins ago
Honda Civic 2022 – Here Are Specs & Features

The Honda Civic 2022 is finally here, after a long wait. The...
Adsence Ad 300X600