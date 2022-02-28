Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 04:30 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 1st March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 1st, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs130,300 per tola and Rs111,710 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs130,300.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 130,300 Rs. 119,168 Rs. 113,744 Rs. 97,497
per 10 Gram Rs. 111450 Rs. 102,170 Rs. 97,520 Rs. 83,590
per Gram Gold Rs. 11145 Rs. 10,217 Rs. 9,752 Rs. 8,359

Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

