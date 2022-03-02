Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 05:27 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 2nd March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 2nd, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs128,600 per tola and Rs110,254 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs128,600.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 128,600 Rs. 117885 Rs. 112,520 Rs. 96,447
per 10 Gram Rs. 110,254 Rs. 101070 Rs. 96,470 Rs. 82,690
per Gram Gold Rs. 11025 Rs. 10107 Rs. 9,647 Rs. 8,269

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

