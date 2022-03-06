Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:30 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 7th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 7, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs128,700 per tola and Rs110,400 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs128,700.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 128,700 Rs. 118,037 Rs. 112,671 Rs. 96,575
per 10 Gram Rs. 110,400 Rs. 101,200 Rs. 96,600 Rs. 82,800
per Gram Gold Rs. 11,040 Rs. 10,120 Rs. 9,660 Rs. 8,280

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

