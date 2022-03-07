Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 8th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 8, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs131,500 per tola and Rs112,740 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs131,500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 131,500 Rs. 120,533 Rs. 115,062 Rs. 98,628
per 10 Gram Rs. 112,740 Rs. 103,340 Rs. 98,650 Rs. 84,560
per Gram Gold Rs. 11,274 Rs. 10,334 Rs. 9,865 Rs. 8,456

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

