Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:01 am
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 8th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:01 am
Today Gold Rate In Saudia
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 8th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,772.84.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 237.72 from previous day’s SAR 232.17.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came down to SAR 217.91 from previous day’s SAR 212.82.

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+2.39%
Gram 24K
237.72
Yesterday: 232.17
Gram 22K
217.91
Yesterday: 212.82
Gram 21K
208.01
Yesterday: 203.15
Gram 18K
178.29
Yesterday: 174.13
Ounce
7,394.23
Yesterday: 7,221.42
Tola
2,772.84
Yesterday: 2,708.03

