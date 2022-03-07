Govt ensuring smooth disbursement of house loans: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, presided over a meeting on Low Cost Housing at the Finance Division on Monday.

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) Chairman Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (Retd), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor and other senior officers attended the meeting.

NAPHDA chairman shared the progress on low cost housing proposals, saying that various issues arising in this regard have been resolved in consultation with the SBP. Further, it was shared that awareness campaigns by the lending banks on housing loans are in the pipeline.

Tarin ensured that the performance of banks is being comprehensively monitored for greater facilitation to the public, while required steps are being undertaken for easing out the loan disbursement process along with greater access and transparency.

The SBP Governor informed about the citizen feedback mechanism being placed for providing information to the public and redressal of complaints.

He also apprised about the pertinent concerns of the banks related to the low cost housing loans, on which the finance minister, took notice and ensured to resolve the legitimate concerns at earliest time possible.

In the conclusion, NAPHDA chairman thanked the federal minister for smooth, effective and quicker facilitation of NAPHDA to provide low cost houses to the masses.