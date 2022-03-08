Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 03:26 am
Here Are the Changan Oshan X7's Official Prices

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 03:26 am
Changan Oshan X7, the third car and the first crossover SUV, has been released. The car was unveiled today in Karachi by the company Changan Pakistan. As previously stated, the car will be available in two variants; therefore, the next question is what the prices of these two variants will be.

And your wait is over as here are the prices of Oshan X7 Comfort (7-Seater) and Oshan X7 Future Sense (5-Seater).

And the prices are:

  • Oshan X7 Comfort – Rs. 5,750,000/-
  • Oshan X7 FutureSense – Rs. 5,950,000/-

Booking Details

As per the company, you can book both variants of the car in Rs. 1,200,000/-.

Second Passenger Offering by Changan 

Changan has launched its second passenger car in Pakistan. Changan Alsvin, a compact sedan, was the first. When it comes to the public reaction to Alsvin, we can safely say that it is a success. People adored the car, and the majority of owners were pleased with it. Despite the fact that the car experienced late deliveries following its launch, the company overcame the issue and began handing over the car to customers last year.

So, we hope Changan will uphold its tradition and release the X7 with high quality and options.

Competitors of Changan Oshan X7

In the local market, the Oshan X7 will face competition from the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Proton X70, and Glory 580 Pro. MG HS was also a competitor in terms of price, but it is no longer.

In terms of sedan competitors, it will compete in this price range with the new Honda Civic RS.

We hope that the Oshan X7 will be an exciting addition to the local market, providing buyers with a good option at a competitive price. So, best wishes to Pakistan’s new crossover.

What are your hopes for Oshan X7? What are your thoughts on the price? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

 

