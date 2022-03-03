Adsence Ads 300X250
03rd Mar, 2022. 02:41 am
Honda Bike Prices Increased

03rd Mar, 2022. 02:41 am
Atlas Honda greets you with the first price increase of the year. Atlas Honda has revised its price chart following the increase in Yamaha motorcycle prices. Yamaha only raised the prices of three bikes, whereas Honda raised the prices of its entire motorcycle lineup.

New Honda Bike Prices

The company’s most famous bike, Honda CD 70, has seen a jump of Rs. 3,000. The bike’s new price tag is Rs. 97,900 against its old rate of Rs. 94,900. 

The second bike CD 70 Dream also saw a jump of Rs. 3,000. The bike’s new price is Rs. 104,500 compared to the previous rate of Rs. 101,500.

The third one is Honda Pridor, whose price has been hiked by Rs. 3,400, taking the rate to Rs. 133,900 from the old price of Rs. 130,500.

Then comes Honda CG 125, which also observed an increase of Rs. 3,400. CG 125 will now cost Rs. 155,900 against the last price of Rs. 152,500. 

The special edition CG 125 also saw a jump of Rs. 3,500. The Honda CG125 SE will now cost Rs. 185,500 against the old rate of Rs. 182,000.

Moving on, we have the Honda CB 125 F, which saw the highest increase of Rs. 9,400. The bike will now cost Rs. 227,900 compared to the last price of Rs. 218,500.

The last bike of this price hike is the Honda CB 150F. With an increase of Rs. 9,400, the bike’s new price is Rs. 286,900 compared to the old price of Rs. 277,500.

The new prices are now in effect.

 

