Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 11:32 pm
Honda Civic 2022 11th-Gen  Finally Launches in Pakistan

Honda Civic 2022
Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has officially launched the all-new Civic in Pakistan, making the compact sedan segment in Pakistan a little more exciting.The new Civic, like previous launches, was revealed in a digital launch hosted by Aamir H. Shirazi, President of Atlas Group, Hironobu Yoshimura, CEO of HACL, and Aamir Nazir, General Manager Sales and Marketing at HACL, who informed viewers about the vehicle’s various aspects.

Unlike the 6th generation Honda City, which was released last year, the 11th generation Civic is the most recent product on the market, and it outperforms its competitors, such as the Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai, in terms of performance and features. Even if it comes at a high cost.

Let’s take a closer look at the vehicle and discover:

Exterior Styling

In terms of styling, the new Honda Civic is more restrained than its predecessor, which is a good thing.

With a large bumper grille in the centre and a sleek main grille between the headlights, the front end looks dignified yet imposing. The sharp Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) on the newly designed headlights add to the menacing appearance. The design of the elongated and straightened-out bonnet adds to the overall sophistication.

The side profile features smooth and simple lines along the length of the vehicle. In Pakistan, the new Civic gets 17″ dark alloy rims (16″ in base and mid-level variants) that are more attractive than the previous generations.

The rear end is where the ‘European design influence’ shines through. The angular and sharp taillights, the straightened-out boot-lid, reflectors high up on the bumper, the central trim down below, and the dual oval exhaust tips (in the top trim only) make the car look like a sporty Audi.

Interior

The interior of the 11th-generation Civic has been extensively redesigned by Honda. The interior has a premium feel thanks to a minimalistic dashboard design, silver trim pieces at various points throughout the cabin, and ambient lighting. The interior of the top variant is black with red stitching, while the interior of the base and mid-level variants is dark grey.

It has a large, top-mounted 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The base variants are upholstered in soft fabric, while the top variants are upholstered in leather.

The new Civic is more spacious than the previous model. Overall, the new Civic has good features and utility on the inside.

Weight and Dimensions

Measurements Honda Civic
Wheel Base 2,736 mm
 Overall Width 1,801 mm
Overall Length 4,674 mm
Overall Height 1,415 mm
Ground Clearance (Unladen) 134 mm

Despite remaining a C-Segment compact sedan, the Civic is slightly larger than its competitors. Here’s what we know about its dimensions:

 

Performance

The new Honda Civic will be available in three trim levels. The base and mid-level variants will be powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with 127 horsepower (hp) and 180 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and an M-CVT automatic transmission.

The top-tier model also has a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that produces 176 horsepower and 220 Newton-meters of torque and is mated to an LL-CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts in the front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels, as well as an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) system for good stopping power.

According to auto-data.net, the new Civic has an international fuel economy of 14 litres per kilometre; however, the figures are likely to differ in Pakistan. Furthermore, with a power-to-weight ratio (PWR) of around 0.35 hp/kg, the new Civic will be the country’s quickest, most exciting, and most capable car.

Features

The new Civic is loaded with modern features including:

Safety Convenience
Dual Airbags Adaptive Cruise Control (Honda Sensing)
Rain Sensing Vipers (Top Variant) Multiple Drive Modes (Top Variant)
Hill-start Assist Smart Infotainment System
ABS Advanced Gauge Cluster with Digital Information Display
Automatic Headlights (Top Variant) Electronically Folding Mirror
Fog Lights 12 Volt Socket
Parking Sensors USB Connectivity
Backup Camera Automatic Climate Control
Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Keyless Entry
Central Power Door Locks and Walk Away Doorlocks Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches
ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Adjustable Steering Wheel
Electronic Parking Brake Semi-Digital Gauge Cluster
Lane Keep Assist (Honda Sensing) Automatic Trunk
Heated Door Mirrors (Top Variant) Drowsiness Detection
Autonomous Braking (Honda Sensing) Paddle Shifters
Lane Departure Warning (Honda Sensing) Voice Control
Lead Car Departure Alert (Honda Sensing) Auto-Dimming Mirror (Top Variant)
Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control Sunroof (Mid and Top-Variant)

Note: Honda Sensing is an advanced features package offered in the top variant only.

Price

True to popular belief, HACL has kept the prices of the new Civic variants extremely high, putting it at a competitive disadvantage in the compact sedan segment. The prices of the 11th generation Honda Civic variants are as follows:

Variants Prices (PKR)
Civic 1.5 Standard 5,099,000
Civic 1.5 Oriel 5,399,000
Civic 1.5 RS 6,149,000

 

Verdict

Despite being a compact sedan that competes with the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla, its price is nearly the same as cars in a higher class. In comparison, its competitors appear to be a better buy. However, for those looking for performance, style, comfort, and utility, the new Civic is the best option.

 

