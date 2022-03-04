Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:38 am
Honda Civic 2022 – Here Are Specs & Features

Web Desk BOL News

Honda Civic 2022

The Honda Civic 2022 is finally here, after a long wait. The price and variants of the car have already been announced by the company. The 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine is available in all three variants of the car. Let us now go over the rest of the car’s specifications and features in depth.

Here are some salient features of three variants. First we will discuss the features of first two variants, i.e, Standard and Orient, and then we will share the specs and features of RS Turbo.

Standard and Oriel Variants 

And salient features of these two variants are:

  • 1.5L Turbocharged engine with 127hp and 180Nm of Torque, mated with CVT transmission
  • FWD Drivetrain
  • Eco & Normal Drive Modes

Exterior

  • Halogen Projection Headlights but Auto Headlights
  • LED DRLS, LED Taillights
  • Halogen Foglamps (Standard), LED Foglamps (Orient)
  • Matte Finish Front Grille
  • Electric and Retractable Side View Mirrors
  • 16-inch Alloy Wheels
  • Smart Keyless Entry
  • Sunroof (Oriel)

Interior

  • Hi-Grade Seat Material
  • Manual Drive and Passenger Seat Adjustment
  • Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Steering Media Controls
  • 7-inch TFT meter
  • 9-inch Android Screen with Voice Recognition (Oriel)
  • Single Auto Climate Control (Standard) Dual Automatic Climate Control (Oriel)
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Push Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Auto Brake Hold

Safety 

  • Dual Airbags
  • ABS +EBD + Vehicle Stability Control
  • Hill Assist Control + Traction Control
  • Speed Limiter Cruise Control
  • Immobilizer
  • Rear Camera

  • Price 

    Price of these variants are:

    • Rs. 5,099,000 (Standard)
    • Rs. 5,399,000 (Oriel)

  • Honda Civic RS Turbo 

    And here are the salient specs and features of Honda Civic RS Turbo:

    • 1.5L Turbocharged engine, which produces 176hp and 220Nm of Torque, mated with CVT transmission.

Exterior

  • LED headlights with Automatic Adjustment.
  • LED DRLs, Taillights and Fog Lamps
  • Electric, Retractable and Heated Side View Mirrors.
  • Smart Keyless Entry.
  • 17-inch Black Alloy Wheels
  • Sunroof

Interior

  • Hi-grade Seat Material
  • 7-inch TF meter
  • 9-inch Android Screen with Voice Recognition
  • Dual Automatic Climate Control with Rear AC vents
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Ambient Lighting (Roof White, Front Foot Red)

Safety

  • Dual Airbags
  • ABS + EBD + Vehicle Stability Control
  • Hill Assist Control + Traction Control
  • Collision Mitigation Braking System,
  • Lead Car Departure Notification System
  • Road Departure Mitigation System
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Traffic Sign Recognition
  • Auto High Beam.
  • Rear Camera

Price

The official price of Turbo RS is Rs. 6,149,000.

 

