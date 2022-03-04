Honda Civic 2022 – Here Are Specs & Features

The Honda Civic 2022 is finally here, after a long wait. The price and variants of the car have already been announced by the company. The 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine is available in all three variants of the car. Let us now go over the rest of the car’s specifications and features in depth.

Here are some salient features of three variants. First we will discuss the features of first two variants, i.e, Standard and Orient, and then we will share the specs and features of RS Turbo.

Standard and Oriel Variants

And salient features of these two variants are:

1.5L Turbocharged engine with 127hp and 180Nm of Torque, mated with CVT transmission

FWD Drivetrain

Eco & Normal Drive Modes

Exterior

Halogen Projection Headlights but Auto Headlights

LED DRLS, LED Taillights

Halogen Foglamps (Standard), LED Foglamps (Orient)

Matte Finish Front Grille

Electric and Retractable Side View Mirrors

16-inch Alloy Wheels

Smart Keyless Entry

Sunroof (Oriel)

Interior

Hi-Grade Seat Material

Manual Drive and Passenger Seat Adjustment

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Steering Media Controls

7-inch TFT meter

9-inch Android Screen with Voice Recognition (Oriel)

Single Auto Climate Control (Standard) Dual Automatic Climate Control (Oriel)

Rear AC Vents

Push Start

Electronic Parking Brake

Auto Brake Hold

Safety

Dual Airbags

ABS +EBD + Vehicle Stability Control

Hill Assist Control + Traction Control

Speed Limiter Cruise Control

Immobilizer

Rear Camera

Price Price of these variants are: Rs. 5,099,000 (Standard) Rs. 5,399,000 (Oriel)

Honda Civic RS Turbo And here are the salient specs and features of Honda Civic RS Turbo: 1.5L Turbocharged engine, which produces 176hp and 220Nm of Torque, mated with CVT transmission.



Exterior

LED headlights with Automatic Adjustment.

LED DRLs, Taillights and Fog Lamps

Electric, Retractable and Heated Side View Mirrors.

Smart Keyless Entry.

17-inch Black Alloy Wheels

Sunroof

Interior

Hi-grade Seat Material

7-inch TF meter

9-inch Android Screen with Voice Recognition

Dual Automatic Climate Control with Rear AC vents

Remote Engine Start

Electronic Parking Brake

Ambient Lighting (Roof White, Front Foot Red)

Safety

Dual Airbags

ABS + EBD + Vehicle Stability Control

Hill Assist Control + Traction Control

Collision Mitigation Braking System,

Lead Car Departure Notification System

Road Departure Mitigation System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

Auto High Beam.

Rear Camera

Price

The official price of Turbo RS is Rs. 6,149,000.