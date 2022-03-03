Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 02:32 am
Honda Civic 2022 Launch Date CONFIRMED

Honda Civic 2022 fans, rejoice: the company, Honda Atlas, has announced the release of the new sedan. “Get ready to be amazed by the all new Honda Civic,” the company said in a social media post.

According to the company, the car will be digitally launched on March 4th, 2022 at 7:00pm. “Visit our official YouTube and Facebook pages to participate in the live event,” the company said.

Meanwhile, we have already told you about the price, variants and booking details of the car. According to a notification, the prices of the new sedan are as follows:

  • Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT: Rs. 5,099,000
  • Honda Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT: Rs. 5,399,000
  • Honda Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT: Rs. 6,149,000

Booking Prices

The previous booking price for all Honda Civic variants was Rs. 1.2 million; however, the company has reduced the first two variants. And the new rates are:

  • Honda Civic 1.5 L Turbo M-CVT – Rs. 1,100,000
  • Honda Civic Oriel 1.5 L Turbo M-CVT – Rs. 1,100,000
  • Honda Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT – Rs. 1,200,000

It means that you can reserve the new Honda Civic 2022 at a lower price, which is a positive step by the company. A commendable effort has been made by Honda Atlas in launching the Civic after 11 months of international launch. In addition, the company provides safety features such as “Honda Sensing” to keep car owners and others safe on the roads. There is also a “Laser Brazing Roof” feature, which will provide a seamless and protective roof.

Furthermore, following the recent price increase of Kia vehicles, the new Civic prices have become more competitive, which will benefit the local market. Customers will now have more options in nearly identical price ranges, as they can purchase both a sedan and a crossover.

 

