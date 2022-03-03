Honda Pakistan has announced the launch of a home delivery service

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced a ‘customised car delivery service’ for its Lahore customers, and will deliver any of its vehicles to the owners’ homes.

It announced the news today on its official Facebook page, with an image of a new Honda City perched atop a fancy car carrier. The new offer appears to be appealing, but it is not free; Honda will charge Rs. 29,900 for it.

Considering the image, the customized delivery service could be intended for customers who wish to surprise their family or loved ones with a Honda car.

The post read:

The joy of owning a Honda just got bigger. Honda is proud to be the first company to provide customized vehicle delivery to our valuable customers. Order your Honda today and receive the vehicle at your doorstep in Lahore.

HACPL has not revealed any specifics about its car delivery service, nor has it mentioned any showrooms. What remains to be seen is how people react to this offer. Will they pay nearly Rs. 30,000 for ‘home delivery,’ knowing they can drive the car home themselves?