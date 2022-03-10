How to Check 25000 Prize bond list 2022?

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:45 am
Rs 25000 Prize Bond Draw Result
RAWALPINDI: The #5 draw for the prize bond, worth Rs25,000, announced today at Rawalpindi on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs50,000,000 while three prizes of Rs15,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs312,000 – will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 25000 RAWALPINDI 10-03-2022 50,000,000 PKR 15,000,000 PKR 312,000 PKR

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

