How to Check 25000 Prize bond list 2022?
RAWALPINDI: The #5 draw for the prize bond, worth Rs25,000, announced today at Rawalpindi on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs50,000,000 while three prizes of Rs15,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs312,000 – will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 25000
|RAWALPINDI
|10-03-2022
|50,000,000 PKR
|15,000,000 PKR
|312,000 PKR
The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.
