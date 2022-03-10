Adsence Ad 160X600
How to Check 40000 Prize bond list 2022?
QUETTA: The 20th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs 40000 prize bond list, announced today at Quetta on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs80,000,000 while three prizes of Rs30,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs500,000 – will be awarded to each of the 660 lucky winners.
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 40000
|Quetta
|10-03-2022
|80,000,000 PKR
|30,000,000 PKR
|500,000 PKR
The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.
