KCCI expresses concerns over land grabbing, illegal allotments

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed concerns over the rising cases of land grabbing and illegal allotments in the city, a statement said on Friday.

KCCI President Muhammad Idrees said that in addition to suffering badly due to the rising lawlessness, the miseries of the business community and the public have intensified further as the land grabbing activities are once again on the rise particularly in district west, Malir, Scheme-33 and in district Jamshoro.

It appears that the relevant departments and Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) are completely numb as nobody bothers to respond to the worsening law and order situation along with rising activities of land mafia, he added.

Idrees asserted that the land grabbing activities including illegal allotment of land and plots are being carried out under the supervision of the government officials and it is a matter of concerns that the connivance between the revenue department, district administration, anti-encroachment department and also the police has led to the illegal sale of large number of plots worth billions of rupees particularly those situated in the developing areas of Karachi.

“Whether a public or private property, precious lands were fearlessly being taken over by some highly organised and powerful groups of land grabbers who, after illegally occupying these lands, sell them by making fake papers that creates a lot of problems for the actual owners who are compelled to suffer for years to prove the ownership in the court of law,” he added.

The KCCI president said that Karachi remains deprived of basic infrastructure facilities along with a safe and secure environment as not a single area of the city can be declared safe today.

It becomes a challenge for the public and the members of the business community to safely take away cash after withdrawing from any bank in any area of the city as street criminals are roaming fearlessly on every street of Karachi and they do not hesitate shooting innocent people on showing slightest resistance.

He was of the opinion that the policemen must also be refrained from carrying weapons while wearing civil dress as it has been observed on several occasions that such police officers in civil dress were also actively involved in various criminal activities.

With reference to CPLC data, Idrees said that the state of affairs in terms of law-and-order situation have worsened really bad as total of 186 vehicles and 4,486 motorbikes were either snatched or stolen whereas 2,199 phones were also snatched along with a case of extortion and 34 murder incidents in February 2022.

During 2021, over 482 homicides, 116 kidnappings for ransom, 23 extortion cases, and three bank robberies were reported and around 2,094 vehicles and 50,841 motorcycles were either snatched or stolen and around 25,188 mobile phone snatching cases were also reported.

“Although the CPLC data represents the entire Sindh but it is a matter of grave concerns that around 95 per cent of all these criminal activities took place in Karachi which clearly indicates the awful and vulnerable security environment in Karachi,” he said

Amid poor governance, the city suffers terribly due to street crimes and land grabbing which can only be resolved when both the federal and provincial governments make coordinated efforts and give due attention to this most neglected city of Pakistan.

He appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, DG Rangers and IG Sindh Police to devise effective and result-oriented strategies on a war footing basis to curb criminal activities.

“The federal and provincial governments, in the larger interest of the country as well as Sindh, must put all their political differences aside and work collectively to resolve the issues being suffered by Karachi which, if not promptly tackled, would affect the entire country due to Karachi’s colossal role in the economic development of entire Pakistan,” Idrees stressed.