KCCI files claims worth Rs445 million in fire incidents

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has filed claims worth a total of Rs445.20 million for the affectees of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building incidents, a statement said on Thursday.

The KCCI in collaboration with Sindh government carried out the assessment task for scrutinising the losses suffered by the affectees which has been successfully completed and a final report has been submitted wherein compensation claims of Rs392.75 million and Rs52.45 million for Cooperative Market and Victoria Building respectively have been finalised.

The provincial government constituted a high-powered committee namely “Karachi Affected Relief Committee” on February 1, 2022 to assess the losses caused by incidents in Cooperative Market and Victoria Building which was chaired by Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo.

The committee comprised of Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Finance Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro and Cooperatives Department Secretary Dr Nasim-ul-Ghani Sahito.

The committee also comprised of KCCI President Muhammad Idrees, BMG Vice Chairman Jawed Bilwani and BMG General Secretary A Q Khalil.

A three-member committee was formed comprising A Q Khalil, Jawed Bilwani and Muhammad Idrees for assessment of losses suffered by affectees of both markets to be submitted to Sindh Minister of Industries and Chairman Karachi Affected Relief Committee Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo.

Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, during his last visit to Karachi Chamber on February 24, 2022 along with Finance and Cooperatives secretaries, assured that as soon as the KCCI submits its report carrying the precise losses suffered by the affectees of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building, the government will expedite release of compensation within the earliest possible time.

“The Sindh government is keen to finish this work as early as possible so that the businesses of all the affectees could return to normalcy,” he added.

He said that as soon as cheques for all affectees were processed, Chief Minister Sindh along with prominent members of the Cabinet will visit KCCI for distribution of cheques amongst affectees.

In order to smoothly accomplish the challenging task of scrutinising compensation claims, KCCI formed a main consultative committee and six assessment committees which summoned each and every businessman to verify his documents and claims.

All the shopkeepers, traders and businessmen of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building stated that the leadership of the BMG has maintained its tradition of public service.

The affectees and their families appreciated the efforts made by the KCCI and thanked the leadership for not only expressing complete solidarity with perturbed shopkeepers but also making all out efforts to ensure compensation to all the affectees of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building.