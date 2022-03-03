Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:56 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

KCCI files claims worth Rs445 million in fire incidents

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:56 pm

KCCI. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has filed claims worth a total of Rs445.20 million for the affectees of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building incidents, a statement said on Thursday.

The KCCI in collaboration with Sindh government carried out the assessment task for scrutinising the losses suffered by the affectees which has been successfully completed and a final report has been submitted wherein compensation claims of Rs392.75 million and Rs52.45 million for Cooperative Market and Victoria Building respectively have been finalised.

The provincial government constituted a high-powered committee namely “Karachi Affected Relief Committee” on February 1, 2022 to assess the losses caused by incidents in Cooperative Market and Victoria Building which was chaired by Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo.

The committee comprised of Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Finance Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro and Cooperatives Department Secretary Dr Nasim-ul-Ghani Sahito.

The committee also comprised of KCCI President Muhammad Idrees, BMG Vice Chairman Jawed Bilwani and BMG General Secretary A Q Khalil.

A three-member committee was formed comprising A Q Khalil, Jawed Bilwani and Muhammad Idrees for assessment of losses suffered by affectees of both markets to be submitted to Sindh Minister of Industries and Chairman Karachi Affected Relief Committee Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo.

Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, during his last visit to Karachi Chamber on February 24, 2022 along with Finance and Cooperatives secretaries, assured that as soon as the KCCI submits its report carrying the precise losses suffered by the affectees of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building, the government will expedite release of compensation within the earliest possible time.

“The Sindh government is keen to finish this work as early as possible so that the businesses of all the affectees could return to normalcy,” he added.

He said that as soon as cheques for all affectees were processed, Chief Minister Sindh along with prominent members of the Cabinet will visit KCCI for distribution of cheques amongst affectees.

In order to smoothly accomplish the challenging task of scrutinising compensation claims, KCCI formed a main consultative committee and six assessment committees which summoned each and every businessman to verify his documents and claims.

All the shopkeepers, traders and businessmen of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building stated that the leadership of the BMG has maintained its tradition of public service.

The affectees and their families appreciated the efforts made by the KCCI and thanked the leadership for not only expressing complete solidarity with perturbed shopkeepers but also making all out efforts to ensure compensation to all the affectees of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building.

Read More

1 hour ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for 3rd march 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 3rd March 2022) 24k...
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in UAE for March 3rd, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (3rd, March 2022) today...
1 hour ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs4695.00 and...
1 hour ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
1 hour ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 3rd, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 3rd,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

industrial package
4 mins ago
Businessmen say industrial package to attract $5 billion investment

KARACHI: The business community said that the Prime Minister industrial package will...
Armeena Khan sets temperature soaring in a red outfit
9 mins ago
Armeena Khan sets temperature soaring in a red outfit

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan raised the temperature as she turned out in...
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
10 mins ago
Bilawal asks PM Imran to resign within five days

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked  Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign within...
Areeba Habib looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos
14 mins ago
Areeba Habib looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani beautiful actress and model. She was born...
Adsence Ad 300X600