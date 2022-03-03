Adsence Ads 300X250
03rd Mar, 2022. 12:30 pm
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KWD TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs585.44 and the selling rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs591.07 in the interbank market on 3rd Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Check the updated KWD to PKR exchange rates on 3rd Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 140.90 142.00
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.46 48.93
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.58 12.67
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 585.44 591.07
EURO EUR 197.37 198.82
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.45 240.18
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 129.28 131.05
OMANI RIYAL OMR 461.64 464.95

