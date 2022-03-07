KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs585.01 and the selling rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs586.82 in the interbank market on 7th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

