KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs481.850 and the selling rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs484.350 in the interbank market on 9th Mar 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|128.000
|129.500
|Bahrain Dinar
|386.500
|388.500
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|138.500
|140.500
|CHINESE YUAN
|23.550
|23.950
|DANISH KRONE
|23.650
|23.950
|EURO
|193.000
|195.000
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|16.600
|16.850
|INDIAN RUPEE
|2.030
|2.100
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.410
|1.440
|KUWAITI DINAR
|481.850
|484.350
|MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
|36.750
|37.100
|NewZealand $
|96.850
|97.550
|NORWEGIANS KRONE
|17.500
|17.750
|OMANI RIYAL
|392.850
|394.880
|QATARI RIYAL
|39.900
|40.500
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.100
|47.800
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|128.500
|130.000
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.750
|19.000
|SWISS FRANC
|160.350
|161.250
|THAI BHAT
|4.800
|4.900
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.400
|49.100
|UK Pound Sterling
|233.500
|236.000
|US Dollar
|178.500
|179.700
