Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
Kuwaiti Dinar Rate
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs481.850 and the selling rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs484.350 in the interbank market on 9th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.000 129.500
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.500 140.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.650 23.950
EURO 193.000 195.000
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.600 16.850
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.750 37.100
NewZealand $ 96.850 97.550
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.900 40.500
SAUDI RIYAL 47.100 47.800
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.750 19.000
SWISS FRANC 160.350 161.250
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.400 49.100
UK Pound Sterling 233.500 236.000
US Dollar 178.500 179.700

 

Read More

10 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR - Today Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 9 March 2022

Dogecoin to PKR – The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
13 mins ago
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 9 March 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
17 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today Shiba Inu to Pakistani Rupees on, 9 March 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR – The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
49 mins ago
Rupee slides to historic low against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee declined 2 paisas to the dollar on Wednesday to...
8 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 9th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 9th March 2022) 24k...
9 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

England
43 seconds ago
Eng vs WI: Jonny Bairstow’s hundred anchors England recovery after dismal start

NORTH SOUND: England recovered from a poor start to reach 268 for...
IPRI
2 mins ago
IPRI conducts discussion on National Security Policy

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Wednesday organised a roundtable...
QAR TO PKR
3 mins ago
QAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs39.90 and...
AUD TO PKR
7 mins ago
AUD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs128.00 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600