Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Correspondent

06th Mar, 2022. 09:54 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

MMBL’s financial inclusion initiative lauded

Staff Correspondent

06th Mar, 2022. 09:54 am
mmbl
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL) showcased its digital banking initiatives and women’s access to financial services at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020, a statement said.

MMBL President and CEO Ghazanfar Azzam shared the bank’s efforts in promoting financial inclusion in an integral event at the Pakistan Pavilion, “Women of Pakistan: Leading a Change”, organised by the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), an apex body of the employers in Pakistan that spearheads the private sector in matters of employment, industrial relations, social and economic policy.

With a strong focus on facilitating SMEs and women through the provisioning of micro-loans and skill development opportunities, MMBL has been enabling entrepreneurs and business owners to generate sustainable income and substantiate their earnings.

The MMBL CEO briefed the participants about their customised women-focused financial products and services, financial literacy training offerings and the impact they have created so far across the country, especially among the rural low-income groups.

The bank’s initiatives, Women Inspirational Network (WIN) and Humqadam for inclusion and enablement of persons with disabilities were particularly praised by the audience.

Speaking at the event, Azzam thanked EFP for the opportunity to showcase MMBL’s work at such a prestigious platform.

“Women empowerment remains an important strategic component of our overall business model because we believe we can amplify our impact through equal participation of women at all tiers.”

“MMBL is committed to furthering the sustainable transformation of Pakistan’s economy through its digital banking services, which we believe cannot be achieved by excluding half of the population. Therefore, we will continue to empower, engage, train, and equip women to catalyse a well-grounded economic change at the grassroots level,” he added.

Azzam also called for broad-based collaborative efforts at public and private sector levels to further promote the cause of women empowerment.

Read More

9 mins ago
NayaPay raises $13m in seed round

KARACHI: NayaPay, a Pakistan-based fintech platform, has raised $13 million in one...
10 mins ago
Mastercard announces Women SME Leaders Awards

KARACHI: Mastercard has announced the inaugural of Women SME Leaders Awards 2022,...
12 mins ago
Pakistan’s first certified female electricians inspire the world at Expo 2020 Dubai

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first certified female electricians inspired the world at Expo 2020...
14 mins ago
Cuban tobacco yield up in smoke amid fertiliser shortages

VIÑALES, Cuba: Yurisniel Cabrera, 35, is a fourth-generation tobacco farmer, eking out...
16 mins ago
ECB ‘ready to act’ if needed in Russia-Ukraine crisis

PARIS: The European Central Bank is ready to support price and financial...
19 mins ago
WTO chief warns of food price rise

WASHINGTON: WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has warned about the “economic impacts” of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

zindigi
2 mins ago
Zindigi brings financial empowerment to youth

LAHORE: Zindigi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of...
ebm
4 mins ago
EBM exhibits new products range at Gulfood 2022

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) participated in the Gulfood Exhibition 2022 where...
telenor
6 mins ago
Telenor Pakistan unveils 7th cohort of Naya Aghaaz

LAHORE: Telenor Pakistan has launched its seventh cohort of the Naya Aghaz...
navapay
9 mins ago
NayaPay raises $13m in seed round

KARACHI: NayaPay, a Pakistan-based fintech platform, has raised $13 million in one...
Adsence Ad 300X600