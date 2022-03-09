Pakistan domestic debt touches Rs27.41 trillion in January

KARACHI: The total central government domestic debt witnessed a growth of 11.83 per cent to Rs27.41 trillion in January, compared with Rs24.51 trillion in the same month last year.

According to the statistics released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the long-term debt of the central government’s domestic debt showed a jump of 11.88 per cent to Rs21.66 trillion, as against Rs19.36 trillion.

The permanent debt recorded an increase of Rs2.3 trillion to Rs18.05 trillion during the month under review, compared with Rs15.69 trillion.

The debts under the head of the Federal Government Bonds also rose Rs2.19 trillion to clock-in at Rs17.20 trillion, as the debt for GOP Ijara Sukuk of 3 years and 5 years showed a growth of 133 per cent, or Rs847 billion to Rs1.48 trillion, as against Rs636.3 billion in January 2021.

The short-term debt including the market treasury bills, witnessed a rise of Rs586.2 billion to Rs5.70 trillion, compared with Rs5.13 trillion during the same month of last year.

The external debt posted an increase of 24.5 per cent during the period. The external debt grew to Rs14.98 trillion by January 2022, compared with Rs12.03 trillion a year ago.