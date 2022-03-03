Pakistani Embassy in KSA organises introductory ceremony

KARACHI: The Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia organised an introductory ceremony in which newly appointed Ambassador Amir Khurram Rathore met the community members, a statement said.

Rathore assured the members that the Embassy of Pakistan would take all possible steps to resolve the issues of the community.

The Ambassador said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the solution to the problems facing millions of workers in Saudi Arabia, adding that overseas Pakistanis are a national asset.

Their cooperation will help solve problems and will play an active and dynamic role together with the community as ambassadors, he added.

“I will strive to give a new impetus to the trade relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and to increase the investment of businessmen from both the countries,” Rathore said.

“We are also grateful to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman who Pakistan and its people have always valued. The leadership of both the countries are also interested in strengthening the bilateral relations,” he added.

In addition to community dignitaries, diplomatic officials and Pakistani journalists also attended the introductory ceremony held in the Saudi capital Riyadh.