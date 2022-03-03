Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistani Embassy in KSA organises introductory ceremony

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:14 pm
pakistan

Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia organised an introductory ceremony in which newly appointed Ambassador Amir Khurram Rathore met the community members, a statement said.

Rathore assured the members that the Embassy of Pakistan would take all possible steps to resolve the issues of the community.

The Ambassador said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the solution to the problems facing millions of workers in Saudi Arabia, adding that overseas Pakistanis are a national asset.

Their cooperation will help solve problems and will play an active and dynamic role together with the community as ambassadors, he added.

“I will strive to give a new impetus to the trade relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and to increase the investment of businessmen from both the countries,” Rathore said.

“We are also grateful to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman who Pakistan and its people have always valued. The leadership of both the countries are also interested in strengthening the bilateral relations,” he added.

In addition to community dignitaries, diplomatic officials and Pakistani journalists also attended the introductory ceremony held in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Read More

2 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
2 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
2 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs461.64 and...
2 hours ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs129.28 and...
3 hours ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.45 and...
3 hours ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs197.37 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Germany
8 mins ago
Germany to send Soviet-made anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

FRANKFURT - Germany will increase weapons deliveries to Ukraine following the Russian...
seed industry
8 mins ago
Businessmen oppose sales tax on seed industry

LAHORE: The unjustified move of levying sales tax on the seed industry...
pakistan
9 mins ago
Pakistan Women’s cricket team arrives in New Zealand

The Pakistani women's cricket team arrived in Tauranga, New Zealand, for the...
PTI to emerge largest party in KP LG elections: Gill
13 mins ago
‘Opposition wants to destabilize country through no-confidence motion against PM’

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill accused the opposition...
Adsence Ad 300X600