Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Correspondent

06th Mar, 2022. 09:42 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan’s first certified female electricians inspire the world at Expo 2020 Dubai

Staff Correspondent

06th Mar, 2022. 09:42 am
expo 2020
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first certified female electricians inspired the world at Expo 2020 by sharing their journey to become the bastions of safety within their neighbourhoods.

Abeera Almas and Zara Afshan, who represented the ‘Roshni Baji’ programme introduced by K-Electric to provide a platform for women to showcase their talents, spoke about their critical role in creating awareness towards safe usage of electricity within premises.

“We are proud to be representing Pakistan on such a prestigious platform and share our stories with the audience. Programmes like ‘Roshni Baji’ prove that if women are given the right support and opportunities, they can excel and create a space for themselves even in technical fields,” Abeera said.

“We hope that other organisations also create similar programmes and empower more women to enter the workforce. We look forward to playing our part in driving Pakistan’s prosperity and reshaping its perception on the global stage,” she added.

Both the safety ambassadors of K-Electric took the centre stage at the Pakistan Pavilion’s recent event as part of proceedings of the on-going Expo 2020 Dubai and shared their experience that will help prevent injury and death causes in the country’s financial and economic hub due to faulty electric installations or usage.

“It gives us tremendous joy that through this ‘Roshni Baji’ programme, we have become the source of national pride. The journey towards becoming safety ambassadors was not easy, but we showed everyone that with determination and passion, it is possible,” Zara said.

“I feel proud to be a Roshni Baji; not only have I been able to create a change in my community, but I am empowered enough to financially support my family,” she added.

With additional rigorous training, these women also became proficient at operating and maintaining motorcycles to increase their mobility and became certified as Pakistan’s first female electricians capable of completing the internal wiring of a house, office, or warehouse on single-phase supply.

Zaki Ahmed Khan from the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) also commended the initiative, stating: “Pakistan is progressing and we recognise that women can play an integral role in driving this transformation.”

“We are proud to showcase some of these inspiring initiatives today, and we look forward to collaborating with global platforms, leaders and experts to help Pakistan catalyze its efforts to the next level,” he added.

Launched in February 2021, K-Electric shortlisted 40 women in the first batch for training and have collectively engaged over 100,000 homes across Karachi, gaining access to areas where cultural sensitivities prevented male staff from engaging with women who were present at home. Currently, the second cohort of 60 Roshni Bajis is undergoing training as part of the next phase.

Upon graduating, several of these women have been inducted as full-time employees in K-Electric, with others using their skills to become entrepreneurs in their own right.

K-Electric, the Saudi and Kuwaiti-backed sole privatised power utility, powers the country’s largest city with a population base of over 25 million people. It highlighted key features of the pioneering programme and women’s role to promote inclusivity and drive safety awareness in communities is reshaping Pakistan’s power sector.

Read More

9 mins ago
Aircraft lead January boom in big-ticket US manufactured goods

WASHINGTON: US manufactured goods orders increased far more than expected in January,...
11 mins ago
West urges Libyans to keep oil firm out of politics

TRIPOLI: Five Western nations have urged Libyans not to drag the National...
13 mins ago
US incomes edge up as inflation accelerates in January

WASHINGTON: Americans saw their incomes climb slightly in the first month of...
15 mins ago
Video game developers cash in on Africa’s booming mobile market

CAPE TOWN: Two manga-like avatars lock swords against a comic strip backdrop,...
18 mins ago
Fitch downgrades Ukraine debt over crisis, Moody’s issues warning

WASHINGTON: Fitch on Friday cut the rating on Ukraine’s government debt to...
19 mins ago
Turkey wants gold savings to shore up ailing lira

ANKARA: Gold has a central place in Turkish customs from birth to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

tobacco
3 mins ago
Cuban tobacco yield up in smoke amid fertiliser shortages

VIÑALES, Cuba: Yurisniel Cabrera, 35, is a fourth-generation tobacco farmer, eking out...
Christine Lagarde
5 mins ago
ECB ‘ready to act’ if needed in Russia-Ukraine crisis

PARIS: The European Central Bank is ready to support price and financial...
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
8 mins ago
WTO chief warns of food price rise

WASHINGTON: WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has warned about the “economic impacts” of...
Baarwan Khiladi
9 mins ago
Baarwan Khiladi’s press meet-up

Karachi: Surrounded with journalists and bloggers affiliated with different outlets on a...
Adsence Ad 300X600