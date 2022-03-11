Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:57 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pharma sector to significantly contribute in export: UBG

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:57 pm
Pharma sector
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The pharmaceutical sector has great potential to further grow and contribute significantly in Pakistan’s export if the industry is facilitated by incentives, officials said.

United Business Group (UBG) Petron-In- Chief S M Muneer and President Zubair Tufail said that the pharmaceutical potential needs to be promoted in Pakistan so that this sector could hit the exports target of $5 billion in a few years and change the image of Pakistan.

The government should strive to raise annual pharmaceutical exports by extending incentives to the pharma sector as well as ensuring ease of doing business for the industry, they added.

The UBG officer bearers said that the government should focus on increasing pharmaceutical exports through tariff rationalisation, trade-related investment, institutional reforms, conducive-environment and easing business regulations.

They further said that the aggressive marketing drive may be designed to promote Pakistani products in new markets, which would greatly help increase the volume of pharmaceutical sector exports particularly in African and Saarc regions.

In the last two years, the value of the pharmaceutical sector of Pakistan was estimated to be around $3.2 billion while its total exports in 2020-21 stood at $218 million. The exports from the pharma sector accounted for only 0.9 per cent of Pakistan’s total exports to the world in 2020-21.

They said that the timing is right to focus on the pharmaceutical sector as the government desires to attain economic stability during its tenure.

The global pharmaceutical markets are in a flux due to major restructuring, there is an opportunity for Pakistan to enter the global off-patent drugs market that will be worth $700 billion in branded generics and $381 billion in generics by 2025.

Pakistan, with a local market of 215 million consumers and more than 700 pharmaceutical companies, is poised to gain from opportunities provided under these shuffling global patterns of supply and demand.

There are approximately 650 companies in the Pakistan pharmaceutical market out of which less than 30 are multinational companies.

Read More

3 hours ago
Rupee recovers 12 paisas against dollar on firm oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 12 paisas against the dollar on Friday owing...
4 hours ago
SBP enhances financing limit for storage of agri produce

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enhanced the financing limit...
4 hours ago
United Panel wins Vasavad Memon Anjuman election

KARACHI: The United Panel has won the Vasavad Memon Anjuman election with a...
7 hours ago
Forex reserves slip to $22.669 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country slipped $206 million...
12 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 11th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.100...
13 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE for, 11th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (11th, March 2022) today...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Chaney Jones
2 mins ago
Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, leaves a cryptic note on ‘Private life.’

Chaney Jones, Kanye West's new girlfriend, has shared a cryptic note about...
Actress Aiza Awan makes a shocking revelation about Sana Javed and Junaid Khan
2 mins ago
Actress Aiza Awan makes a shocking revelation about Sana Javed and Junaid Khan

Television rising actress Aiza Awan shared some shocking points about Sana Javed...
Nova 9 SE
4 mins ago
Huawei introduces Nova 9 SE to compete with Redmi Note 11 Pro

Huawei Nova 9 SE: Along with the Nova 9 Pro 5G, Huawei...
Kubra Khan looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos
4 mins ago
Kubra Khan looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. She was born...
Adsence Ad 300X600