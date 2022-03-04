PHOTOS: Here Are Some Exclusive Honda Civic 2022 Pictures
As you are all aware, the Honda Civic 2022 has been launched, with the company holding a digital launch event today. We had exclusive access to the vehicle, so here are some exclusive images of this new sedan
And all of you know about the variants and prices of the new sedan. Still, here they are once again.
Variants
The new Civic is coming in three variants:
- Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT
- Honda Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT
- Honda Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT
As you can see, the 1.8-litre engine and manual transmission are no longer available in the Civic. A 1.5-litre turbocharged engine powers all three Honda Civic variants. But what about the M-CVT and LL-CVT?
The gearing ratios on the two CVT models are slightly different, as are the engine sizes. In the United States, Honda offers the lower 2.0L Civic variant with M-CVT and the top 1.5L Civic variant with LL-CVT. I’m not sure what’s up with the Pakistani variants.
“Tentative” Prices
Coming to the full price of the new Civic, all three variants have crossed Rs. 5 million. We have
- Base Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT variant at Rs. 51 lacs
- Mid Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT at Rs. 54 lacs
- Top Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT at Rs. 61.5 lacs
Yeah, no kidding! These are the actual prices of the all-new Honda Civic. And guess what? Honda says the prices are “tentative,” which means the company can still play around with the prices. Classic Honda!
Booking Price of Honda Civic 2022
Download BOL News App for latest news