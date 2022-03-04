Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:34 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

PHOTOS: Here Are Some Exclusive Honda Civic 2022 Pictures

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:34 am
Honda Civic 2022
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

As you are all aware, the Honda Civic 2022 has been launched, with the company holding a digital launch event today. We had exclusive access to the vehicle, so here are some exclusive images of this new sedan

And all of you know about the variants and prices of the new sedan. Still, here they are once again.

Variants

The new Civic is coming in three variants: 

  • Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT
  • Honda Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT
  • Honda Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT

As you can see, the 1.8-litre engine and manual transmission are no longer available in the Civic. A 1.5-litre turbocharged engine powers all three Honda Civic variants. But what about the M-CVT and LL-CVT?

The gearing ratios on the two CVT models are slightly different, as are the engine sizes. In the United States, Honda offers the lower 2.0L Civic variant with M-CVT and the top 1.5L Civic variant with LL-CVT. I’m not sure what’s up with the Pakistani variants.

“Tentative” Prices

Coming to the full price of the new Civic, all three variants have crossed Rs. 5 million. We have

  • Base Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT variant at Rs. 51 lacs
  • Mid Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT at Rs. 54 lacs
  • Top Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT at Rs. 61.5 lacs

Yeah, no kidding! These are the actual prices of the all-new Honda Civic. And guess what? Honda says the prices are “tentative,” which means the company can still play around with the prices. Classic Honda!

Booking Price of Honda Civic 2022

 

Read More

1 hour ago
A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan's sedan segment as a new...
1 hour ago
What Can We Expect From the Honda Civic 2022?

The new Honda Civic 2022 goes on sale today, and excitement is...
1 hour ago
Toyota CBU prices have increased by Rs. 23 lacs

Toyota CBU prices have risen in line with Kia Motors. According to...
1 hour ago
Honda Civic 2022 – Here Are Specs & Features

The Honda Civic 2022 is finally here, after a long wait. The...
1 hour ago
Civic M-CVT Vs Civic RS LL-CVT Vs Civic Oriel M-CVT

Honda has finally unveiled the latest Civic and revealed its specifications and...
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
30 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 5th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (5th, March 2022) today...
SAR TO PKR
31 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 5,...
Honda Civic RS
1 hour ago
A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan's sedan segment as a new...
Adsence Ad 300X600