PHOTOS: Here Are Some Exclusive Honda Civic 2022 Pictures

As you are all aware, the Honda Civic 2022 has been launched, with the company holding a digital launch event today. We had exclusive access to the vehicle, so here are some exclusive images of this new sedan

And all of you know about the variants and prices of the new sedan. Still, here they are once again.

Variants

The new Civic is coming in three variants:

Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT

Honda Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT

Honda Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT

As you can see, the 1.8-litre engine and manual transmission are no longer available in the Civic. A 1.5-litre turbocharged engine powers all three Honda Civic variants. But what about the M-CVT and LL-CVT?

The gearing ratios on the two CVT models are slightly different, as are the engine sizes. In the United States, Honda offers the lower 2.0L Civic variant with M-CVT and the top 1.5L Civic variant with LL-CVT. I’m not sure what’s up with the Pakistani variants.

“Tentative” Prices

Coming to the full price of the new Civic, all three variants have crossed Rs. 5 million. We have

Base Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT variant at Rs. 51 lacs

Mid Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT at Rs. 54 lacs

Top Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT at Rs. 61.5 lacs

Yeah, no kidding! These are the actual prices of the all-new Honda Civic. And guess what? Honda says the prices are “tentative,” which means the company can still play around with the prices. Classic Honda!

Booking Price of Honda Civic 2022