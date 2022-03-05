Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 03:03 am
PHOTOS: The Production Model of Toyota’s First Electric Sedan Has Been Spotted

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 03:03 am
Toyota's First Electric Sedan

Toyota and Lexus debuted a number of electric car prototypes last year, and enthusiasts can now get the first look at the production version of the bZ SDN, which was previously only seen in Toyota’s lineup of upcoming electric prototypes.

This deftly disguised prototype was spotted in China, and it closely resembles the prototype bZ SDN electronic vehicle (EV).

Exterior

The black and white pattern wrap obscures the front end, but it has a prominent nose with sleek but barely visible adjoining lights. It also has a large lower grille and noticeable wheel arches.

The rear appears simple, but it has a boxy boot and a bumper that lacks exhaust vents but has edge reflectors and rear lights that look identical to the concept version.

Interior

The best part about the spied bZ SDN images is that they reveal the interior for the first time. Although the cabin is mostly hidden by black fabric, it features a minimalistic dashboard, a floating centre console, and a floating infotainment system, all of which are similar to those found in the bZ4X. The interior also includes a rotary controller and a digital instrument cluster.

 

Specs

Toyota has not said much about the bZ SDN but it mentioned that the EV is a “midsize sedan that meets customers’ expectations for a first car”.

 

Autohome claims that a spec sheet on the windshield revealed the model’s dimensions: 186 inches (4725 mm) long, 72.2 inches (1835 mm) broad, and 58 inches (1475 mm) high, with a wheelbase of 113.4 inches (2880 mm).

bZ SDN will be 6.1 inches (155 mm) smaller than the Camry but with a 2.2 inch (56 mm) bigger wheelbase if the figures are genuine.

Toyota and BYD Partnership

According to the spec sheet, the car was also manufactured by BYD. It may sound strange, but the companies have formed a joint venture called BYD Toyota EV Technology with the goal of developing “BEVs that are superior in performance and meet the needs of customers in China by combining the strengths of two companies,” according to officials.

According to previous reports, Toyota bZ SDN could be released later this year for the Chinese market, and it may use BYD’s LFP Blade lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology.

 

