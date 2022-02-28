PHOTOS: Yamaha YBR 125G Gets a Vibrant New Look 

Yamaha has revealed the YBR 125G’s yearly cosmetic update. The decals have been slightly revised, despite the fact that the overall design remains the same.

In addition, the company has introduced a new colour scheme for the most recent model. The bike was initially available in red, black, grey, and Yamaha Racing Blue, but the latter two colours were later discontinued.

Recent images show the bike with matte grey paint and highlighter-green stickers. According to rumours, the company’s previous plan was to launch an army green paint job, which it later abandoned.

According to Horsepower Pakistan’s report, people are divided about the new looks of the YBR 125G. One possible explanation is that it is similar to the 2016 model, which has a grey and yellow paint scheme.