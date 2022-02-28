Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:59 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

PHOTOS: Yamaha YBR 125G Gets a Vibrant New Look 

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:59 am
Yamaha YBR 125G

PHOTOS: Yamaha YBR 125G Gets a Vibrant New Look 

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Yamaha has revealed the YBR 125G’s yearly cosmetic update. The decals have been slightly revised, despite the fact that the overall design remains the same.

In addition, the company has introduced a new colour scheme for the most recent model. The bike was initially available in red, black, grey, and Yamaha Racing Blue, but the latter two colours were later discontinued.

Recent images show the bike with matte grey paint and highlighter-green stickers. According to rumours, the company’s previous plan was to launch an army green paint job, which it later abandoned.

According to Horsepower Pakistan’s report, people are divided about the new looks of the YBR 125G. One possible explanation is that it is similar to the 2016 model, which has a grey and yellow paint scheme.

 

 

Read More

8 hours ago
Unisame proposes linking SMEs with government departments

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has proposed to...
8 hours ago
Stryvve Pakistan holds corporate cricket tournament

KARACHI: As many as six companies participated in the Corporate Tapeball Cricket...
8 hours ago
Rupee depreciation continues as international oil prices soar

KARACHI: The fall in the rupee value against dollar continued for the...
9 hours ago
Engro Corporation sets up trading subsidiary in UAE

KARACHI: Engro Corporation has commenced office operations of its wholly owned subsidiary,...
9 hours ago
Ukraine war complicates Fed’s inflation fighting effort

WASHINGTON: The uncertainty created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact...
9 hours ago
Rouble crashes amid Western sanctions over Ukraine assault

MOSCOW: The rouble collapsed against the dollar and the euro on the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro
5 mins ago
Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360 have been launched with 12th generation processors

At this year's Mobile World Congress, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 2...
Ryan Reynolds
12 mins ago
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively join forces to help Ukrainian refugees, promising to match donations up to $1 million

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping up to encourage fans to...
Angelina Jolie
20 mins ago
Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with Ukraine and offers assistance to refugees

Following Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine, a slew of Hollywood celebrities have...
Kimye drama
22 mins ago
Hollywood news this week: Kimye drama escalates, Britney Spears signs mega-deal,

With the world in a state of chaos and uncertainty, Hollywood, too,...
Adsence Ad 300X600