PTCL announces free calls to Ukraine

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced free phone calls to Ukraine and neighbouring countries, a statement said on Monday.

“In these difficult times, PTCL keeps you connected with your loved ones in Ukraine and neighbouring countries,” the company stated.

“Users can make free calls from PTCL landline to Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia on March 8, 9, 10, 2022,” it added.

The Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine said on Friday that 1,463 Pakistanis have been safely evacuated from the war-hit country.

In a tweet, the embassy said that eight citizens were at the Ukraine-Hungary border waiting for the evacuation, whereas approximately 30 Pakistanis were in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Kherson.