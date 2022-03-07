Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:56 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PTCL announces free calls to Ukraine

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:56 pm
PTCL announces free calls to Ukraine

PTCL

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced free phone calls to Ukraine and neighbouring countries, a statement said on Monday.

“In these difficult times, PTCL keeps you connected with your loved ones in Ukraine and neighbouring countries,” the company stated.

“Users can make free calls from PTCL landline to Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia on March 8, 9, 10, 2022,” it added.

The Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine said on Friday that 1,463 Pakistanis have been safely evacuated from the war-hit country.

In a tweet, the embassy said that eight citizens were at the Ukraine-Hungary border waiting for the evacuation, whereas approximately 30 Pakistanis were in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Kherson.

Read More

3 hours ago
Investment climate in Pakistan outshine many regional countries: OICCI

ISLAMABAD: The ‘Perception and Investment Survey 2021’ conducted by the Overseas Investors...
4 hours ago
Pakistan bourse slides over uncertain global commodity market

KARACHI: The local equity witnessed a bloodbath session on Monday, where the...
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan for Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
5 hours ago
PSX lists Adamjee Life on the main board

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has listed Adamjee Life Insurance Company...
7 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
7 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Tunisia swears in judicial watchdog under
9 mins ago
Tunisia swears in judicial watchdog under

TUNIS, March 7, 2022 (AFP) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied inaugurated a "temporary"...
Mahira Khan's
21 mins ago
Mahira Khan’s latest photo became a top trend on social media

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...
23 mins ago
In Mianwali, a father shoots his seven-day-old daughter

In the Punjabi town of Mianwali, a father ruthlessly murdered his seven-day-old...
Machine Gun Kelly
32 mins ago
Here’s why Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly appears to be planning his wedding to Megan Fox....
Adsence Ad 300X600