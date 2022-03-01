Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:02 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:02 pm
QAR TO PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.40 and the selling rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.70 in the interbank market on 1st Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated QAR to PKR exchange rates on 1st Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 140.00 140.50
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.40 48.70
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.79 12.83
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 584.80 588.30
EURO EUR 198.80 199.50
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.00 238.90
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 128.00 129.50
OMANI RIYAL OMR 460.00 461.60

Read More

7 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.200...
7 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE for 1st March, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (1st, March 2022) today...
8 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 1st March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 1st,...
8 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.750 and...
9 hours ago
PHOTOS: Yamaha YBR 125G Gets a Vibrant New Look 

Yamaha has revealed the YBR 125G's yearly cosmetic update. The decals have...
14 hours ago
Honda Introduces a New Bikes Installment Plan

Atlas Honda has teamed up with Silk Bank to offer a 24-month...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
PM Imran to announce industrial package in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce an industrial package in Lahore...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
4 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs140.00 and...
5 mins ago
Malaysia reports 23,100 new COVID-19 infections, 75 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 23,100 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
new zealand
7 mins ago
New Zealand’s Test crown teetering after South Africa defeat

New Zealand's hopes of defending their World Test Championship suffered a major...
Adsence Ad 300X600