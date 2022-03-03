Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:14 pm
QAR TO PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.46 and the selling rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.93 in the interbank market on 3rd Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated QAR to PKR exchange rates on 3rd Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 140.90 142.00
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.46 48.93
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.58 12.67
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 585.44 591.07
EURO EUR 197.37 198.82
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.45 240.18
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 129.28 131.05
OMANI RIYAL OMR 461.64 464.95

Read More

7 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 3rd, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
8 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
8 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 3rd,...
10 hours ago
Honda Bike Prices Increased

Atlas Honda greets you with the first price increase of the year....
10 hours ago
Breaking News: KIA Car Prices Have Increased By Rs. 475,000

Kia car prices have been raised in an unexpected update. According to...
10 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 Launch Date CONFIRMED

Honda Civic 2022 fans, rejoice: the company, Honda Atlas, has announced the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

spain
8 mins ago
Spain’s Covid death toll passes 100,000

MADRID: More than 100,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain, health...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
8 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs140.90 and...
Pakistan reports 768 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths
10 mins ago
Pakistan reports 768 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported 768 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more...
15 mins ago
Over 65% of population fully vaccinated, SAPM Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Faisal...
Adsence Ad 300X600