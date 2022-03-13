Adsence Ad 160X600
Rs 200 Prize bond draw: date and venue
LAHORE: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs200, will be held in Lahore on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs750,000 while three prizes of Rs250,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,250 – will be awarded to each of the 2,394 lucky winners.
The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 200
|Lahore
|15-03-2022
|750,000 PKR
|250,000 PKR
|1,250 PKR
