Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:32 pm
Rs 200 Prize bond draw: date and venue

Rs 200 prize bond list 2022
LAHORE: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs200, will be held in Lahore on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs750,000 while three prizes of Rs250,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,250 – will be awarded to each of the 2,394 lucky winners.

Read more: Prize bond Schedule

Rs 200 Prize bond draw

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 200 Lahore 15-03-2022 750,000 PKR 250,000 PKR 1,250 PKR

