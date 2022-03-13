Rs 200 Prize bond draw: date and venue

LAHORE: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs200, will be held in Lahore on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs750,000 while three prizes of Rs250,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,250 – will be awarded to each of the 2,394 lucky winners.

