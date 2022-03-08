Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:09 am
Rs. 40000 Prize bond draw: date and venue

40000 prize bond Draw list 2022
QUETTA: The 20th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs40,000, will be held in Quetta on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs80,000,000 while three prizes of Rs30,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs500,000 – will be awarded to each of the 660 lucky winners.

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 40000 Quetta 10-03-2022 80,000,000 PKR 30,000,000 PKR 500,000 PKR

