QUETTA: The 20th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs40,000, will be held in Quetta on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs80,000,000 while three prizes of Rs30,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs500,000 – will be awarded to each of the 660 lucky winners.

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well. Rs. 40000 Prize bond draw: date and venue