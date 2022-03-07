Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:20 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Rupee falls 63 paisas on surging international oil prices

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:20 pm
Rupee
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The rupee fell sharply by 63 paisas against the dollar on Monday as oil prices touched $140 per barrel in the international market, dealers said.

The rupee ended at Rs178.13 to the dollar from last Friday’s closing of Rs177.50 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The local currency is heading towards the all-time value. The rupee recorded the all-time low of Rs178.24 on December 29, 2021.

The dealers said that the foreign exchange market remained uncertain during the day due to highly volatile international oil prices.

The oil prices are gradually rising since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, 2022. The benchmark Brent crude recorded $s140 per barrel, the highest level since 2008.

Pakistan’s oil import bill is linked with the international oil prices and any surge in oil prices result in high import bill and depreciation in the local currency.

The import bill of the petroleum group recorded an increase of 107 per cent to $11.7 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, compared with $5.64 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year.

The dealers said that the rise in the import bill will also widen the current account deficit. The country’s current account deficit (CAD) surged to its highest ever monthly deficit of $2.6 billion in January 2022 ($1.9 billion in December 2021) taking CAD of $11.6 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The local unit recorded a decline of Rs20.58, or 13.07 per cent from Rs157.54 on June 30, 2021 to the present level of Rs178.13.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs177.7 and Rs179.5 at 4:00pm PST.

Read More

1 hour ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs131.93 and...
1 hour ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs233.96 and...
1 hour ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs192.83 and...
1 hour ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs585.01 and...
1 hour ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.38 and...
1 hour ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.63 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Lucy Boynton
16 mins ago
Lucy Boynton Recalls Her Emotions During Rami Malek’s Glorious 2019 Oscar Speech

Lucy Boynton has finally spoken out about how she felt while listening...
Cilla Black
27 mins ago
‘I’m a shambles!’ Months before her death, Cilla Black ‘willed herself to die.’

CILLA BLACK died tragically on August 1, 2015. Her close friend later...
29 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 07 March 2022

Today's Kerala Lottery 7.3.22 Live Result, WinWin W 658 Winners List: The...
Clive Myrie
36 mins ago
Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter, sends a message as he flees war-torn Kyiv

Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter from Bolton, has stated that he has...
Adsence Ad 300X600