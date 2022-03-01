Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 04:35 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Rupee recovers six paisas against dollar

Staff Reporter BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 04:35 pm
rupee

Image Courtesy : File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The rupee recovered six paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing to ease in the foreign currency demand for external payments.

The exchange rate ended at Rs177.41 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs177.47 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said that the market witnessed ease in the dollar demand for external payments due to the start of the new month, adding that inflows in the shape of export receipts and foreign remittances were also seen during the day.

However, the local unit may remain under pressure in the coming days owing to higher oil prices in the international markets. Further, the widening of the current account deficit and falling foreign exchange reserves may also deteriorate the rupee value.

The country’s current account deficit (CAD) surged to its highest ever monthly deficit of $2.6 billion in January 2022 ($1.9 billion in December 2021) taking CAD of $11.6 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The liquid foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan declined by $264 million to $23.226 billion by the week ended February 18, 2022. The foreign exchange reserves of the country were $23.49 billion by the week ended February 11, 2022.

The official reserves of the State Bank fell by $289 million to $16.807 billion by the week ended February 18, 2022, compared with $17.096 billion a week ago.

The local unit recorded a decline of Rs19.87 or 12.60 per cent from Rs157.54 on June 30, 2021 to the present level of Rs177.41. The local currency fell to the record low at Rs178.24 against the dollar on December 29, 2021.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs177.3 and Rs178.9 at 4:00pm PST.

Read More

3 hours ago
'Relief package announced by PM to help reduce the burden of inflation'

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the relief...
4 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
4 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
4 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs460.00 and...
4 hours ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs128.00 and...
4 hours ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.00 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russian Soldier
2 mins ago
Russian Soldier’s texts to mother before his death ‘Mama I’m Scared, We’re Hitting Everyone’

Officials in Ukraine have made public tragic final texts supposedly written by...
London
2 mins ago
London commuters face chaos

LONDON - Commuters in London were thrown into chaos on Tuesday when...
greek island
10 mins ago
7 dead as refugee boat sinks off Greek island

ATHENS - Seven bodies have been recovered after a boat carrying refugees...
Indian student
14 mins ago
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling

NEW DELHI- An Indian student was killed on Tuesday in shelling in Ukraine,...
Adsence Ad 300X600