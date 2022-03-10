Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:58 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Rupee value unchanged, remains at historic low

Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:58 pm
Rupee
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The rupee ended firmer against the dollar on Thursday to remain at the historic low of Rs178.63 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said that the exchange rate witnessed stability in rupee value owing to sharp reversal in the international oil prices.

The benchmark Brent crude slumped 13 per cent a day earlier in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years.

The oil prices in the international market remained volatile since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. The Brent crude touched $140 per barrel during this period.

Pakistan is highly reliant on international oil import to meet domestic demand. The import bill of the petroleum group recorded an increase of 107 per cent to $11.7 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, compared with $5.64 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year.

The higher imports have resulted in widening of the current account deficit. The country’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) surged to its highest ever monthly deficit of $2.6 billion in January 2022 ($1.9 billion in December 2021) taking CAD of $11.6 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The local currency remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The rupee lost Rs21.09 or 13.39 per cent from Rs157.54 to dollar on June 30, 2021 to the current level of Rs178.63.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs178.5 and Rs179.7 at 3:30pm PST.

Read More

7 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 10th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
9 hours ago
How to Check 25000 Prize bond list 2022?

RAWALPINDI: The #5 draw for the prize bond, worth Rs25,000, announced today...
9 hours ago
How to Check 40000 Prize bond list 2022?

QUETTA: The 20th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs 40000 prize...
10 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 10th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.100...
10 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 10th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (10th, March 2022) today...
11 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 10th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 10th March 2022) 24k...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince William
2 seconds ago
Prince William irritates Meghan Markle supporters by implying that war in Africa is ‘normal.’

Prince William is infuriating Sussex fans after making insensitive comments about the...
Jennifer Lopez
3 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to spend the summer together in the United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, one of Hollywood's most adored couples, has...
Liaquat Khattak JUI-F
9 mins ago
PTI’s former KP minister Liaquat Khattak joins JUI-F after PPP

Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and his son...
Kanye West
10 mins ago
Kanye West declares it a “big win” that ‘Donda 2’ is not on the Billboard Charts

Kanye West appeared pleased to have pushed the envelope, as his recent...
Adsence Ad 300X600