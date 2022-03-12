Adsence Ad 160X600
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 12th March 2022
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.150 and the selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.850 in the interbank market on Mar 12, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|128.500
|130.000
|Bahrain Dinar
|386.500
|388.500
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|138.000
|139.500
|CHINESE YUAN
|23.550
|23.950
|DANISH KRONE
|23.650
|23.950
|EURO
|195.000
|197.000
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|16.600
|16.850
|INDIAN RUPEE
|2.030
|2.100
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.410
|1.440
|KUWAITI DINAR
|481.850
|484.350
|MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
|36.750
|37.100
|NewZealand $
|96.850
|97.550
|NORWEGIANS KRONE
|17.500
|17.750
|OMANI RIYAL
|392.850
|394.880
|QATARI RIYAL
|39.900
|40.500
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.150
|47.850
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|128.000
|129.500
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.750
|19.000
|SWISS FRANC
|160.350
|161.250
|THAI BHAT
|4.800
|4.900
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.500
|49.200
|UK Pound Sterling
|234.000
|236.500
|US Dollar
|178.750
|179.800
Download BOL News App for latest news