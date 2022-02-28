Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 04:15 am
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 04:15 am
SAR to PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.750 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.400 in the interbank market on March 1st, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on March 1st, 2022.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.000 126.500
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.000 140.000
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.600 23.900
EURO 197.000 199.000
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.950 17.200
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.700 37.050
NewZealand $ 96.750 97.450
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.950 40.550
SAUDI RIYAL 46.750 47.400
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.000 129.500
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.950
SWISS FRANC 160.250 161.150
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.200 48.900
UK Pound Sterling 237.500 240.000
US Dollar 177.200 178.800

