Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:32 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:32 pm
Shiba Inu to PKR

Shiba Inu to PKR

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shiba Inu to PKR – The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani rupee on 1st Mar 2022 is 0.00460 Pakistani Rupee.

Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan

Check the updated SHIB to PKR Pakistan Exchange Rate Chart. Today 1 Shiba Inu to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated 1st Mar 2022)

1 SHIB Shiba Inu = 0.00460 PKR

Q: What is the Shiba Inu worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: One Shiba Inu is worth 0.00460 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, coingecko, and international forex rates.

Read More

18 mins ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs198.80 and...
21 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs584.80 and...
26 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.79 and...
30 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.40 and...
34 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs140.00 and...
4 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 1st, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

china
56 seconds ago
China could eventually ‘co-exist’ with Covid: top scientist

BEIJING: China could move away from its zero-Covid strategy "in the near...
OMR TO PKR
6 mins ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs460.00 and...
AUD TO PKR
10 mins ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs128.00 and...
GBP TO PKR
12 mins ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.00 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600