Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:48 pm
Shiba Inu to PKR

Shiba Inu to PKR

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shiba Inu to PKR – The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani rupee on 7th Mar 2022 is 0.00416 Pakistani Rupee.

Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan

Check the updated SHIB to PKR Pakistan Exchange Rate Chart. Today 1 Shiba Inu to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated 7th Mar 2022)

1 SHIB Shiba Inu = 0.00416 PKR

Q: What is the Shiba Inu worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: One Shiba Inu is worth 0.00416 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, coingecko, and international forex rates.

Read More

1 hour ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs233.96 and...
1 hour ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs192.83 and...
1 hour ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs585.01 and...
1 hour ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.38 and...
1 hour ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.63 and...
1 hour ago
Ukraine sets export quotas on key agricultural products

KYIV: Ukraine, one of the world’s top wheat producers, has set export...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Lucy Boynton
13 mins ago
Lucy Boynton Recalls Her Emotions During Rami Malek’s Glorious 2019 Oscar Speech

Lucy Boynton has finally spoken out about how she felt while listening...
Cilla Black
24 mins ago
‘I’m a shambles!’ Months before her death, Cilla Black ‘willed herself to die.’

CILLA BLACK died tragically on August 1, 2015. Her close friend later...
26 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 07 March 2022

Today's Kerala Lottery 7.3.22 Live Result, WinWin W 658 Winners List: The...
Clive Myrie
33 mins ago
Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter, sends a message as he flees war-torn Kyiv

Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter from Bolton, has stated that he has...
Adsence Ad 300X600