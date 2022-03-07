Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 02:54 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

South Korea bans transactions with Russian central bank

AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 02:54 pm
Russian central bank
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SEOUL: South Korea said on Monday it will halt all transactions with the Russia’s central bank in the latest series of punitive actions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign ministry said in a statement it had decided to ban all financial dealings with the Central Bank of Russia “considering the international community’s financial restrictions against Russia”.

It did not provide further details on the scope of the move, saying more coordination with related agencies was required.

South Korea’s decision comes as Western governments, international sporting organisations and a growing list of major companies have worked to isolate Russia, levelling punishing sanctions over its globally-condemned attack on its neighbour.

South Korea earlier said it would tighten export controls against Moscow by banning shipments of strategic items. It also joined Western countries in suspending financial transactions with several major Russian banks.

Monday’s decision is the latest in a series of moves that Seoul has taken against Russia and its close ally Belarus.

Seoul on Sunday declared it would impose export controls on Belarus for “effectively supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine”, without detailing what specific measures would be taken.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest smartphone maker, also announced over the weekend it had suspended all shipments of products to Russia due to “geopolitical developments”.

The world’s 10th largest economy also has joined the multinational sanctions in removing Russia from the SWIFT global payment system, which allows transfer of capital across continents.

The International Monetary Fund warned the already “serious” global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be “all the more devastating” should the conflict escalate.

Read More

10 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 7th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 7,...
1 day ago
Pakistan may claim damages from suppliers

KARACHI: Fed-up with the continual liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers’ default under...
1 day ago
Revving up the growth engine

ISLAMABAD: The much-hyped efforts of the opposition parties to topple the government...
1 day ago
Bitcoin could be laid low by miners’ malady

BENGALURU: Bitcoin miners are feeling the heat - and the pain’s rippling...
1 day ago
Hot stocks

Habib Bank’s earnings up 13% The Habib Bank Limited (HBL) announced the...
1 day ago
Dawood Hercules Corporation

Dawood Hercules Corporation (DH Corp) is a publicly listed investment and holding...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Alia Bhatt
5 mins ago
Alia Bhatt looks like a vision in this stunning silver saree

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it...
national stock exchange
10 mins ago
Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

MUMBAI: The former chief executive of India’s National Stock Exchange has been...
Rana Shamim IHC
25 mins ago
IHC gives last chance to ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to submit affidavit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave another chance to...
28 mins ago
PTI presents nine-point ‘Charter of Demands’ over culmination of Sindh Haqooq March

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Haqooq March has culminated with 9-point ‘Charter of...
Adsence Ad 300X600